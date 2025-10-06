Monday Commentary: The Myth of 83 Percent Support for Measure J

“The city is running out of land to build on within its borders, and the state is growing impatient.” – Davis faces mounting pressure from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to demonstrate progress on housing production or face state intervention.

In 2020, Davis voters renewed Measure J by an overwhelming 83–17 margin, reaffirming the city’s two-decade experiment in direct democracy over housing. Supporters point to that number as proof that Davis residents are overwhelmingly satisfied with the system.

But numbers can mislead.

The context behind that 83 percent margin — the lack of organized opposition, the limited nature of the ballot question, and the worsening housing crisis since — reveals a far more complicated picture.

Five years later, the landscape has shifted dramatically. The city is running out of land to build on within its borders, and the state is growing impatient.

Davis faces mounting pressure from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) to demonstrate progress on housing production or face state intervention.

As HCD warned in a recent notice to SACOG: “This communication serves as a notice to SACOG that HCD will be reviewing housing element program implementation in the upcoming weeks.”

The department added, “Upon a preliminary review of the annual progress report, HCD will reach out to jurisdictions to gain a stronger understanding of progress, then will internally determine next steps based on the conditions and circumstances.”

That bureaucratic language masks a clear message: the state is watching — and Davis is on notice.

This is not a new warning.

In 2021, HCD explicitly stated that Measure J “poses a constraint to the development of housing by requiring voter approval of any land use designation change.” The city countered at the time that it had sufficient infill sites to meet its housing obligations through 2029.

But even city officials have since acknowledged that this strategy won’t hold.

In December 2023, then-Mayor Will Arnold cautioned that meeting the next RHNA cycle through infill alone would be nearly impossible, noting the “difficulty we’re having in doing so” even for the current allocation.

Legal Services of Northern California went further, calling the city’s earlier conclusion “false.” In a letter to the city, the organization argued that Measure J delays and added costs inherently limit housing supply — even when sufficient infill sites exist on paper.

“The City Council’s recent decision to not put any of the five peripheral development proposals on the ballot for November 2024 proves that Measure J/R/D does limit housing supply,” the letter stated.

While that’s a more aggressive reading of the law than the city has adopted, it reflects the broader reality that Davis cannot rely indefinitely on infill alone.

Under Government Code section 65583(a)(5), cities are required to identify and remove governmental constraints — including land use controls — that hinder the ability to meet regional housing needs. Measure J, by requiring a public vote on nearly all peripheral growth, fits squarely within that definition.

City staff may not have said it directly in their latest report, but the implication was clear.

The city is worried. It is struggling to meet existing housing requirements, let alone what’s coming in the seventh-cycle Regional Housing Needs Allocation.

The city’s decision to reopen the Measure J discussion so soon after its last review is a clear acknowledgment that it sees the writing on the wall.

The “constraint” argument may have been deferred in the last Housing Element cycle, but it won’t be ignored in the next one.

Once again, the city is exploring whether to modify Measure J in a way that preserves local control while loosening restrictions enough to actually allow the city to meet state mandates.

Yet supporters of the status quo have seized on the 83 percent figure as a shield. “The voters spoke clearly,” they argue, suggesting that any attempt to amend Measure J would defy the popular will. The problem with that argument is that it treats a procedural renewal vote as a broad endorsement of permanent growth control.

First, the 2020 renewal was uncontested. There was no organized opposition, no public campaign to make the case for reform, and virtually no public debate. Voters were offered a binary choice: keep Measure J or eliminate it entirely. That’s not a conversation — that’s a litmus test.

Second, the context has changed. Since 2020, the city’s housing crisis has only worsened. The cost of living has continued to rise, the number of available units has dwindled, and even the most modest infill projects face mounting resistance or physical limitations. Students, working families, and seniors have been squeezed out of the local market. The idea that the same electorate, if presented with a well-crafted middle ground, would automatically reject any reform seems far from certain.

Third, the voters have never been given that middle ground. Since Measure J’s adoption in 2000, every renewal has been all or nothing — extend it or lose it. What Davis has never had is a genuine community dialogue about what a modernized version of Measure J could look like — one that maintains public input while meeting the reality of 2025 housing law.

In the short term, Davis might still meet its Sixth Cycle RHNA numbers through rezonings and infill adjustments — although given what is transpiring that seems to at least be in some doubt.

But the long-term question is whether the city can continue to defend a policy framework that the state now views as exclusionary and obstructive to housing production.

The irony here is striking. The measure that was designed to give Davis voters control over growth may, if left untouched, invite Sacramento to take that control away.

For years, Davis has treated Measure J as sacred — the cornerstone of its identity as a slow-growth community that values deliberation and consensus. And in many ways, that ethos has served the city well. It has preserved open space, controlled sprawl, and ensured that new development is subjected to robust public scrutiny. But it has also created paralysis.

Projects like Nishi, DISC, and Palomino Place illustrate just how difficult it has become to secure voter approval for any housing on the city’s periphery. Even well-planned projects with strong environmental standards and affordable components have failed at the ballot box. Each defeat reinforces the belief among developers that trying again simply isn’t worth it.

That chilling effect extends beyond developers. Regional planners, state housing officials, and even university administrators now view Davis as a bottleneck — a city whose restrictive policies contribute to the region’s broader housing shortage.

If Davis wants to preserve any semblance of self-determination, it must move first.

That means initiating a real, inclusive conversation about Measure J’s future — not whether it should exist, but how it can evolve. That conversation should consider options like partial exemptions for high-affordability projects, periodic growth boundaries that coincide with RHNA cycles, or streamlined approval processes for developments that meet sustainability and affordability benchmarks.

It’s time to abandon the illusion that 83 percent support in 2020 equals a mandate for inaction in 2025. Public sentiment is not frozen in time. If anything, the deepening housing crisis may have shifted opinions toward pragmatism — especially among younger voters who have been priced out of the community.

In the end, the question facing Davis is not whether it values open space or community control. It’s whether those values can coexist with fairness, inclusion, and legal compliance in the current housing landscape.

Measure J’s defenders will continue to invoke that 83 percent number. But numbers don’t tell stories — people do. And the story of Davis today is not one of contentment but of constraint. The challenge now is whether the city can write a new chapter before someone else writes it for them.

