Public Support for Death Penalty Falls to 50-Year Low, Gallup Report Shows

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Support for the death penalty in the United States has dropped to its lowest point in more than five decades, according to a new report titled Facts About the Death Penalty: New Public Opinion Poll Confirms Growing Disapproval of Death Penalty. The findings, based on an October 2025 Gallup poll, challenge the long-held political assumption that capital punishment remains a popular “tough on crime” position.

The report emphasizes that while politicians often highlight capital punishment during campaign cycles, this strategy rests on what it calls an “outdated assumption” that Americans view executions as an effective response to violent crime. “The data show otherwise,” the report states plainly.

Gallup’s long-term polling, highlighted throughout the publication, shows that public backing for the death penalty has steadily eroded every year since 1994. Support peaked that year at 80 percent, Gallup’s highest number since it began measuring views on capital punishment in 1936. The new 2025 data shows support falling to just 52 percent, mirroring the national mood in 1972, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down existing death penalty statutes nationwide.

The report also outlines significant generational divides. Gallup’s findings reveal that less than half of all adults under 55 now support the death penalty. Only 46 percent of people ages 35 to 54 express support, and among young adults 18 to 34, the number drops further to 41 percent. The publication notes this is a sharp decline from 2011, when 52 percent of young adults said they supported capital punishment.

By contrast, the report notes that older Americans remain the only age group in which a clear majority, 62 percent, still supports the death penalty. This generational split, the publication explains, highlights shifting cultural views about fairness, structural inequities, and the possibility of wrongful convictions.

Opposition has risen just as sharply. The report cites Gallup’s finding that 44 percent of Americans now oppose the death penalty, the highest level of disapproval since 1966. The analysis notes that opposition has “more than tripled since 1995,” when only 13 percent of Americans said they were against capital punishment.

Political affiliation also plays a major role. Gallup’s breakdown shows that while Republican support for the death penalty has remained largely unchanged over the last 25 years—80 percent in 2000 and 81 percent in 2025—support among Democrats and Independents has collapsed. The publication highlights that support among Independents has fallen by 21 percentage points since 2000, landing at 47 percent in 2025. Among Democrats, the shift is even steeper: only 32 percent favor the death penalty today, compared to 56 percent in 2000.

The report underscores that this broad and sustained decline signals a national rethinking of capital punishment’s role in the criminal legal system. Throughout the publication, Gallup’s data reflects a public increasingly concerned with wrongful convictions, racial disparities, high costs, and the availability of alternative sentencing options.

The analysis concludes that the 2025 polling solidifies a 30-year trend away from the death penalty—one driven most intensely by younger generations.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: