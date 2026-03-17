Advocates Decry Execution, Citing Racial Discrimination in Jury Selection

AUSTIN, Texas — Fair and Just Prosecution condemned the execution of Cedric Allen Ricks by the state of Texas in a recent press release, saying the case raised serious concerns about racial discrimination during jury selection in his capital trial.

According to Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP), the organization filed an amicus brief with the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals and later with the United States Supreme Court in Ex Parte Cedric Allen Ricks, urging the courts to stay the execution and grant habeas relief.

The filing cited newly disclosed evidence that suggests the race of prospective jurors had been considered during jury selection.

Despite the request, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear the appeal, and Ricks was executed on March 11, 2026.

According to the press release, advocates pointed to evidence from the case indicating that the race of Black and Hispanic jurors had been explicitly noted by the prosecutor during jury selection.

Additionally, the only Black women in the prospective jury pool were reportedly struck by the state.

Fair and Just Prosecution Executive Director Aramis Donell Ayala criticized the execution and the broader use of the death penalty, arguing that capital punishment fails to deter violence and raises significant concerns when questions about the fairness of the trial process remain unresolved.

Ayala stated that executing individuals after trials allegedly affected by racial discrimination undermines the legitimacy of the justice system and violates the constitutional promise of a fair trial by a jury of one’s peers.

The organization emphasized that concerns about discriminatory jury selection have long been recognized in American law, noting that courts have repeatedly ruled that excluding jurors based on race violates constitutional protections.

Civil rights advocates argue that such practices can shape trial outcomes and erode confidence in the fairness of the legal system.

FJP stated that the case reflects broader debates about the death penalty and its application in the United States.

Critics of capital punishment frequently point to issues such as racial disparities, inconsistent legal standards and the risk of irreversible mistakes as reasons to reconsider the practice.

Legal scholars and advocacy groups have also highlighted the role of jury composition in capital cases.

Research has suggested that diverse juries are more likely to engage in thorough deliberation and consider a wider range of perspectives when evaluating evidence and determining sentencing.

According to FJP, supporters of capital punishment argue that it remains a lawful penalty for the most serious crimes and that courts carefully review cases through multiple levels of appeal.

In many death penalty cases, individuals may challenge their convictions through state courts, federal courts and petitions to the United States Supreme Court.

Furthermore, in Ricks’ case, advocates argued that the newly presented evidence warranted additional review before the sentence was carried out.

The courts ultimately declined to intervene, allowing the execution to proceed.

Fair and Just Prosecution is a national organization that brings together elected prosecutors who advocate for policies focused on fairness, equity and fiscal responsibility within the criminal justice system.

The organization stated that ensuring trials free from racial bias remains essential to maintaining public trust in the legal system.

According to FJP, cases that raise credible concerns about discrimination during jury selection highlight ongoing challenges in ensuring that constitutional protections are fully realized in practice.

Advocates said debates surrounding the death penalty, racial bias and due process will likely continue as policymakers, courts and community members consider the future of capital punishment in the United States.

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