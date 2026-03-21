Housing Crisis and Climate Change: Overlapping Crises, Unified Solutions

By Vanguard Staff

The idea that climate policy might be written not just in carbon targets or energy mandates, but in zoning codes and parking rules, has begun to take hold in statehouses across the country.

A recent report from Climate Cabinet Education argues that the housing crisis, the affordability crisis and the climate crisis are not separate policy arenas but overlapping systems that can be addressed through a single set of reforms.

“Americans are facing three overlapping threats: the climate crisis, an affordability crisis, and a housing crisis,” the report states.

The report links housing and transportation, noting that where housing is built affects how much people drive and, in turn, emissions.

“Housing and transportation together compose nearly 35 percent of all United States greenhouse gas emissions,” the report states.

The report suggests climate policy does not begin with vehicles or fuels, but with geography.

“Increasing housing availability in existing communities cuts transportation pollution by reducing time people are stuck in car traffic and increasing availability of other modes of transportation,” the report states.

That premise leads to a reframing: building more housing in the right places is not simply an affordability strategy, but a long-term emissions strategy.

The report describes these choices as unusually durable, noting that “building compact communities creates impacts that last for generations.”

The report identifies three categories for its recommendations: climate impact, political feasibility and speed of implementation..

The report identifies transit-oriented development, or TOD, as the policy with the highest climate impact.

TOD policies, which allow or require higher-density housing near transit corridors, receive the highest possible score for pollution impact—10 out of 10.

The report calls it “the biggest bang for the buck in terms of climate benefits from all housing supply policies,” citing its focus on development near transit.

An analysis of Washington state’s 2025 TOD legislation, cited in the report, estimates that the policy could add “about 1.6 billion square feet of multifamily residential development capacity,” which “could approach a million new units over time.”

Those units would be located “in close proximity to the highest levels of transit service,” a detail that underscores the policy’s climate rationale.

A Massachusetts program based on incentives produced about 15,000 units over 14 years, according to the report, which states that “incentives alone will not produce the number of homes necessary to meet demand.”

If TOD represents the most powerful lever, it is not necessarily the most politically accessible one.

For that distinction, the report turns to a different reform: eliminating parking minimums.

Parking requirements, which mandate a set number of spaces per housing unit, are often invisible to the public but central to the economics of development. They require land, excavation, concrete and design constraints—costs that are passed on to tenants and buyers.

The report describes them as a structural distortion, noting that they “often require overbuilding space for cars and add cost to housing units, particularly in the most climate-friendly places for new housing.”

The report states that eliminating parking minimums shifts decisions about parking to developers and can increase housing production.

Research cited in the report indicates that eliminating parking minimums “alone could boost new home construction by 40–70%.”

Unlike transit expansion or large-scale zoning changes, parking reform has passed in multiple states with bipartisan support.

The report describes it as “an important opportunity for meaningful action in places where a clear climate majority doesn’t yet exist,” a rare category of policy that advances climate goals without being framed primarily as climate legislation.

Accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, move from legislation to construction more quickly than other housing reforms.

ADUs are small secondary homes built on existing residential lots: backyard cottages, garage conversions, in-law units. They do not require new subdivisions or large-scale rezoning. They fit, often quietly, into existing neighborhoods.

ADUs are described as “relatively quick to deploy, easy to permit, and fit within existing neighborhoods.”

While their total contribution to housing supply is smaller than that of broader zoning reforms, their timeline is shorter.

They move from legislation to construction more quickly than most housing types.

Their adoption reflects that practicality.

“Fourteen states now preempt local limits on ADUs in some capacity,” the report notes, marking them as one of the most widely implemented housing reforms in recent years.

The report describes ADUs as “a bipartisan solution,” in part because they offer benefits directly to homeowners while expanding housing incrementally rather than disruptively.

Transit-oriented development, parking reform and accessory dwelling units are identified as key approaches, each with different timelines and levels of political support.

The report does not suggest that housing alone can resolve the climate crisis, noting that it “cannot solve the climate crisis” on its own.

But it insists that housing decisions are foundational, not peripheral.

“Locating dense housing in the right places in communities has a meaningful role,” the report states, framing land use as an essential, if often overlooked, component of emissions reduction.

In that sense, the report’s argument is less about a single policy than about a shift in perspective.

Climate policy, it suggests, is not only about what we drive or how we power our homes. It is also about where those homes are built—and whether the systems around them make driving a necessity or an option.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: