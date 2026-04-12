Death Penalty Cases Show Disparity Based on Victim’s Race

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ATLANTA, Ga. — Studies summarized by the Death Penalty Information Center indicate that the race of a victim plays an important role in death penalty sentencing outcomes, with cases involving white victims more likely to result in capital charges and death sentences than cases involving nonwhite victims.

According to the organization, a majority of studies examining the death penalty have found that the race of the victim influences whether an accused person is sentenced to death. These studies have identified a consistent pattern in which victim characteristics are associated with differences in sentencing outcomes across capital cases.

The Death Penalty Information Center reports that accused persons charged with killing white victims are more likely to be sentenced to death than those accused of killing Black victims. This pattern has been identified regardless of the race of the accused, indicating that the race of the victim is a factor in sentencing decisions.

Research cited by the organization also shows that prosecutors are more likely to seek the death penalty in cases involving white victims. In addition, juries are more likely to impose death sentences in those cases.

These findings indicate that the race of the victim can influence court decisions during multiple stages of the legal process. This can include the initial charging phase and the final sentencing determination.

Data referenced by the Death Penalty Information Center indicates there is a disproportionate number of death penalty cases involving white victims, even though national homicide data reflects a diverse distribution of victims.

The difference between overall homicide patterns and death penalty cases has been documented in multiple studies.

Research summarized by the organization also includes findings based on a reexamination of the Baldus data. After controlling for factors prosecutors commonly cite when deciding whether to seek the death penalty, researchers identified statistically significant race and sex effects in sentencing outcomes.

According to these findings, the odds of receiving a death sentence were about 16 times greater when the victim was a white female than if the victim had been a Black male. The odds were six times greater when the victim was a white female than if the victim had been a Black female.

Finally, the odds were three times greater when comparing cases involving a white male victim.

This data also reflects differences in execution outcomes. Among those sentenced to death, approximately 30% were convicted of killing a white female victim.

Those sentenced to death were approximately 19% in cases involving a white male victim. Finally, those sentenced to death were 10% in cases involving a Black female victim.

The data also showed that none of the people sentenced to death for the murder of a Black male victim had been executed.

The Death Penalty Information Center notes that these findings have been documented across multiple studies examining how the death penalty is applied and how sentencing outcomes are determined in capital cases.

The Death Penalty Information Center also referenced Chip Brownlow’s case. Brownlow, an 18-year-old from Texas, was murdered in front of his home by his white neighbor, Terry Don Woodward, who was wearing a “white pride” garment.

Woodward was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 30 years, and the death penalty was not sought in the case.

Researchers Jelani Jefferson Exum and David Niven cited the case as an example of disparities in sentencing, demonstrating that penalties in cases involving Black victims have been less severe than in cases involving white victims.

The Death Penalty Information Center reports that the race-of-victim effect has been identified across multiple studies examining the application of the death penalty. The findings described in the report highlight patterns in sentencing outcomes, prosecutorial decisions and execution rates in capital punishment cases.

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