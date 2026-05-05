Deputy Public Defender Files Motion to Disqualify L.A. County Judge from All Her Cases

LOS ANGELES- CA, MARCH 2: Los Angeles Superior Court Stanley Mosk Courthouse March 2, 2004 in Los Angeles Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — In a heated courtroom exchange Monday, Deputy Public Defender Rhonda Haymon challenged the impartiality of a Los Angeles County judge in a burglary case, escalating the dispute by filing a motion to disqualify the judge from all of her cases.

The accused is facing two counts of burglary and was set for a jury trial following a not guilty plea. Deputy Public Defender Haymon noted she filed a motion under Code of Civil Procedure section 170.1 to recuse Judge Lauren Weis Birnstein from the case four days prior, with no response.

Judge Birnstein stated there is a 10-day period in which she must respond and that she has not yet had the opportunity. She then questioned whether counsel would like to continue the case until her decision.

In response, Deputy Public Defender Haymon declined a continuance, citing bias from Judge Birnstein. She asked, “If you’re biased against the lawyer, how can I properly file motions against this court?”

Judge Birnstein then stated that if Deputy Public Defender Haymon did not want to select a date, she would do so. As an argument ensued between the two, the judge waved her hand and demanded that the defense stop speaking.

Deputy Public Defender Haymon said she felt “the court’s demeanor is inappropriate,” adding, “By cutting me off, you are not allowing me to be a lawyer for my client. I am his safeguard against biases and injustices by bench officers.” In response, Judge Birnstein interrupted and stated, “If you answer my question, you will be allowed to speak.”

Following the exchange, Deputy Public Defender Haymon stated, “I am seeking recusal in all cases, due to bias against counsel based on my extracurricular activities outside of this job, as well as my desire to become a judge.” She further alleged that the judge had campaigned against her both inside and outside the courtroom.

“She stated her opinion in the MET News and contacted the ethics committee, which conflicts with her being assigned to me and my cases,” the defender said. Despite the defense’s claims, Judge Birnstein continued the case, and the accused is set to appear May 12, 2026, for a pretrial hearing.

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