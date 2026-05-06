Sutter Health Funds Food Box Program as Advocates Highlight Food Insecurity and Health Access

WOODLAND, Calif. — A new funding initiative aims to address food insecurity and health care access among agricultural workers in Yolo County, as Sutter Health commits to supporting a food distribution program for the next two years, according to a press release from Yolo Food Bank.

The press release states that the funding will allow Yolo Food Bank to provide “a monthly food box to an average of 350 agricultural worker households” across the county, focusing on ongoing concerns about access to basic resources among farmworker communities.

According to Yolo Food Bank, the food boxes will include “a mix of dry goods, protein, fruits, and vegetables,” aiming to support both immediate nutritional needs and long-term health outcomes for families who may otherwise struggle to access fresh and affordable food.

The program also incorporates health care outreach through a partnership with CommuniCare+OLE, which will provide “targeted education and outreach” to connect agricultural workers with ongoing medical services and preventive care resources.

The press release notes that the first distributions took place in April at migrant housing centers, where food boxes were given to families “who received keys to their homes,” marking an effort to support workers during critical transition periods and reduce instability during seasonal employment changes.

Yolo Food Bank Executive Director Karen Baker stated that the initiative is intended to provide “a strong start” for agricultural worker families, emphasizing the importance of consistent access to food and community support in building long-term stability.

According to the press release, distribution will continue monthly at migrant centers and additional locations selected based on “large concentrations of agricultural workers,” including private distributions at farms throughout the county to ensure accessibility.

Sutter Health representatives emphasized the connection between nutrition and health, stating that “good health starts with consistent access to both nutritious food and quality care,” and describing the program as part of a broader effort to “remove barriers and expand access for rural communities.”

The initiative also includes mobile health care services provided by CommuniCare+OLE, offering “primary care, benefits enrollment, and diabetes education” at migrant centers, according to the press release, further addressing gaps in preventive care access.

In addition to health care access, the program focuses on education, with staff providing “interactive taste tests and cooking demonstrations” and including recipes in food boxes to help families utilize the provided ingredients in culturally relevant and practical ways.

CommuniCare+OLE representatives stated that the program creates “a real entry point to bring nutrition education … and a connection to health care services directly to agricultural workers,” highlighting efforts to address chronic disease prevention and improve long-term health outcomes.

The press release explains that the initiative builds on a previous pilot program funded by Sutter Health, which aimed to address “food insecurity in our agricultural worker community” while expanding access to healthy food options and services.

According to Yolo Food Bank, the earlier program helped “build trust with these communities,” allowing organizations to expand services and partnerships to reach more households in need and strengthen community relationships.

Advocates emphasize that food insecurity among agricultural workers remains a significant issue, particularly given the economic challenges faced by many farmworker families despite their essential role in the food supply chain.

The press release highlights the importance of collaboration, with Yolo Food Bank noting that the program aims to “build a bridge to a trusted network of care” by connecting recipients to health care and support services beyond food assistance.

The initiative ultimately frames food access as part of a broader social justice issue, linking nutrition, health care, housing stability, and economic equity within agricultural communities that are often underserved.

Yolo Food Bank concludes that “it will take all of us to ensure that our agricultural worker families thrive,” emphasizing the need for continued partnerships, sustained funding and long-term investment in vulnerable populations.

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