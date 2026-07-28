Court Watch: Officer Testifies He Punched Accused in Back of Head during Arrest Struggle

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco police officer testified during a preliminary hearing that he punched the accused in the back of the head while attempting to complete an arrest after the accused allegedly headbutted him during a confrontation that began with a reported shoplifting incident at a Safeway store.

During the July 7 preliminary hearing in Department 11, a Safeway security guard described her shift and the events that led to the accused’s arrest. She testified that she asked the accused to leave the store after seeing him eat unpaid-for ribs while shopping.

“He continued to ride the scooter in the store,” the security guard testified, despite repeated requests for him to leave.

The security guard said the accused made no effort to pay for his merchandise despite passing the checkout stands while attempting to leave the store. She also testified that he repeatedly punched her hand as she tried to turn off his scooter.

According to the security guard, the accused then grabbed a bottle of wine while leaving the store and attempted to strike her with it.

A second security guard intervened and took the bottle from the accused as he allegedly knocked the first security guard into a produce display.

Officer Shane Imhoff testified that he responded after receiving the call from store security. During direct examination, Imhoff said his partner had already begun arresting the accused by the time he arrived and exited his patrol vehicle.

After relieving his partner, Imhoff testified that the accused headbutted him, causing a bleeding injury to his forehead. Deputy Public Defender Leo Fissel presented the court with a photograph taken the day of the incident showing a laceration approximately one-half inch long.

Imhoff testified that he responded by punching the accused in the back of the head.

“I was instinctively defending myself from the attack,” Imhoff told the court.

Imhoff also testified that he suffered two hairline fractures to his hand during the altercation.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, the court found sufficient evidence to hold the accused to answer, allowing the case to proceed to trial.

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