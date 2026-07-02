Jewish Legal Commentary Sees Holocaust Lessons in Supreme Court Immigration Decisions

Three recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions preserving birthright citizenship while expanding executive authority over asylum and humanitarian immigration protections have prompted renewed debate over the future of immigration law, with one legal commentator arguing the rulings carry profound historical significance, particularly for Jewish Americans.

In an opinion published Wednesday in Moment magazine, legal journalist and adjunct professor Paul Barrett argued that the Court’s recent immigration rulings should be viewed collectively, contending they simultaneously preserved one constitutional safeguard while weakening longstanding protections for asylum seekers and immigrants with humanitarian status. Barrett wrote that the decisions are best understood through the historical legacy of Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi persecution during World War II.

Barrett pointed to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent in one of the asylum cases, writing that “the place for readers of Moment to begin to sort out the three recent Supreme Court rulings on immigration and citizenship is page 29 of Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent in the case on asylum seekers.”

According to Barrett, Sotomayor traced the origins of the modern American asylum system to the international response following the Holocaust. She recounted the voyage of the MS St. Louis, which carried more than 900 Jewish refugees seeking to escape Nazi Germany in 1939. After being turned away by Cuba, the United States and Canada, the ship returned to Europe, where more than 250 of its passengers were ultimately murdered during the Holocaust.

Barrett wrote that the tragedy of the St. Louis “inspired decades of international treaty-making and national legislating that, in the United States, culminated in the assembly of well-intentioned, if highly imperfect, asylum procedures.”

He argued that President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape immigration policy formed the common thread connecting three recent Supreme Court cases, writing that “President Donald Trump’s attempt to destroy the generous spirit motivating the availability of asylum and other aspects of the U.S. immigration process is the theme connecting a trio of Supreme Court rulings.”

Barrett described the Court’s decision preserving birthright citizenship as the most significant positive outcome among the three cases.

The Court rejected the Trump administration’s effort to reinterpret the Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment and left intact the longstanding principle that nearly all children born in the United States automatically become citizens regardless of their parents’ immigration status.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, quoted the Constitution’s text: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Barrett wrote that the decision “preserved the status quo granting citizenship to children born in the United States to non-citizen parents” and blocked an executive order issued on Trump’s first day in office that sought to limit birthright citizenship.

According to Barrett, the executive order “was intended to lay the groundwork for deporting hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of U.S.-born Americans previously thought to be citizens.”

He characterized the administration’s proposal as “nothing short of radical” and wrote it “would have led to the persecution and displacement of a vast number of productive, taxpaying Americans.”

Barrett also criticized arguments advanced in dissent focusing on so-called “birth tourism,” writing that while the phenomenon exists, it is relatively uncommon compared with immigrants who establish families after arriving in the United States.

The opinion then turned to the Court’s ruling concerning Temporary Protected Status, or TPS.

Barrett wrote that the decision allows the executive branch broad authority to terminate humanitarian protections previously granted to immigrants from countries experiencing armed conflict, political instability or natural disasters.

He noted the immediate impact on approximately 350,000 Haitian immigrants who had received temporary legal protection, as well as thousands of Syrians and potentially as many as 1.3 million TPS recipients from 17 countries.

Barrett wrote that many TPS recipients are employed in health care, construction, retail and service industries, arguing their removal would have significant economic consequences.

He quoted White House adviser Stephen Miller, who responded to the Court’s ruling by saying, “If you no longer have status in this country, you should be deported.”

The dispute also involved whether the Department of Homeland Security complied with statutory consultation requirements before terminating TPS protections.

According to Barrett, immigrant advocates argued the agency failed to adequately consult other federal agencies regarding whether conditions in Haiti and Syria remained dangerous enough to justify continued protection. The Court’s majority concluded that such determinations largely fall within executive authority rather than judicial review.

Another issue centered on whether President Trump’s past public statements about Haitians demonstrated unconstitutional discriminatory intent.

Barrett argued the majority rejected that claim despite what he described as extensive evidence.

Writing for the dissent, Justice Elena Kagan catalogued several statements attributed to Trump, including: “Haitians are ‘eating the dogs…They’re eating the cats. They’re eating—they’re eating the pets of the people that live [in Springfield, OH].'” She also quoted additional statements, including that Haiti is a “‘shithole country,'” and that Haitians, along with others, are “‘poisoning the blood’ of our country.”

Barrett argued the Court’s asylum ruling carries especially significant implications because it changes how asylum seekers may access legal protections.

The dispute centered on language in federal immigration law allowing individuals to apply for asylum when they “arrive in” the United States.

According to Barrett, the Court’s conservative majority concluded immigration officials may physically prevent migrants from entering U.S. territory before they are able to invoke asylum protections.

Justice Sotomayor, dissenting, warned the ruling could push migrants toward more dangerous border crossings and increase the likelihood that individuals fleeing persecution will be returned to countries where they face harm.

Barrett highlighted one passage from Sotomayor’s dissent drawing a direct comparison to the St. Louis.

“If the refugees on the MS St. Louis were to walk up to a port of entry on our southern border today,” Sotomayor wrote, “the majority’s interpretation would allow immigration officers to refuse even to consider their asylum applications by physically blocking them from stepping foot onto U.S. soil.”

She continued that the government’s interpretation would permit officials to deny asylum “even if the refugees complied with all applicable laws and regulations, even if the port had ample capacity to inspect them, and even if turning them back would result in the very persecution from which they narrowly escaped.”

Barrett concluded that the Court’s interpretation of asylum law risks repeating historical failures to protect refugees.

“In other words,” Barrett wrote, “beyond statutory semantics, the majority on the Supreme Court of the United States has ruled to allow history to repeat itself.”

The three immigration decisions collectively leave intact constitutional birthright citizenship while significantly expanding presidential authority over humanitarian immigration programs and asylum access, setting the stage for continued legal and political battles over the scope of executive power in U.S. immigration policy.

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